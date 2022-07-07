Project Cambria could cost three Oculus Quest 2 headsets

The Oculus Quest 2 may be the best VR headset you can buy from Meta today, but Project Cambria could change all that when it launches later this year… providing you can stomach its potentially premium price tag. While the company is yet to provide an official MSRP for its upcoming device, new reports suggest it could cost as much as a mid-range gaming PC.

According to insider sources, Project Cambria will set you back over $1,000 USD, making it more expensive than buying three Oculus Quest 2 headsets and many competing devices like the Valve Index (via Bloomberg). Meta hopes to gain ground in the high-end side of the VR market with its next headset packing more powerful specs than its mainstream counterpart, so it’s only natural that it would come with a higher cost.

Given that Meta is “laser focussed” on ensuring that Project Cambria releases later this year, we likely won’t have to wait long to find out more about the headset. That is, of course, unless the company fancies repeating itself by showing off its VR device without actually showing it.

Whether Project Cambria will be enough to secure a strong position in the high-end VR market remains to be seen, but the arrival of a VR headset from Apple could threaten the metaverse giant’s dominance.