Oculus Quest 2 gaming chair features big d-pad for your feet

There's a Oculus Quest compatible gaming chair over on Kickstarter, and it lets you kick back and run around in VR games using your feet

Oculus Quest 2 compatible gaming chair feet control disc being used by someone wearing leather shoes

, Hardware writer

Published:

Gaming hardware | Oculus

Moving around in VR can be immersion-breaking, but a new gaming chair could help you run around in Oculus Quest 2 games while sitting. Dubbed the SitWalk VR Controller, the seat features a disc you can move with your feet, meaning you won’t need to think about joysticks or jumping around your living room.

Over on Kickstarter, the Oculus Quest 2 compatible gaming chair promises to boost immersion while using the best VR headsets. It’ll supposedly achieve this by adding locomotive controls to the chair’s base, almost like a big d-pad for your tootsies. Spinning on the seat acts as in-game 360 degrees movement, so you won’t need to deal with any weird tank controls like in those old Resident Evil games.

The company behind the contraption, Vaxis Inc, says it’ll “reduces motion sickness and space limitations,” two factors that could be a virtual reality barrier. A demonstration video uses Half-Life: Alyx to demonstrate the chair’s abilities, but without trying it for ourselves, it’s hard to tell whether it’s an effective solution.

It’s worth noting that the Sitwalk VR controller is a crowdfunded project, so there’s no guarantee it’ll make it to market. The chair also comes at a premium price, and the $999 USD ‘standard edition’ doesn’t actually include the seat part. For the whole package, you’d need to pick up the ‘premium edition’, which comes in at an eye-watering $1,499 USD with an early adopter discount applied.

YouTube Thumbnail

The SitWalk VR Controller joins a group of VR accessories that are trying to solve moving in cyberspace, including these chonky boots and a rather large treadmill. Compared to the latter, a controller seat is perhaps slightly more conventional, even if the end result resembles the Space Jockey from Alien.

More Oculus stories

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

PCGamesN logo Follow us for more
Facebook logo Twitter logo
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
More stories
More from PCGamesN