Resident Evil upgrades can’t be reversed and fans aren’t happy

As revealed at the Capcom Showcase, current-gen Resident Evil upgrade patches for three of the best horror games on PC – Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Biohazard – have rolled out on Steam. However, a number of fans are upset, as these next-gen Resident Evil updates force players into the new versions – and more, seem to break mods and lighting.

Capcom has released PC graphical upgrades for three of its most recent Resident Evil games, apart from Resident Evil Village, which will get its upgrade alongside a new DLC expansion in October. The first annoyance about the updates is that Capcom has raised the minimum specifications for all three games – Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7.

However, there are a number of details that fans are less than thrilled about. DirectX 12 is now enforced, so if you were barely running these games before, you’ll especially struggle now – which also removes pre-Windows 10 PCs from support. In a number of cases, the new ray-traced lighting system is more accurate but may remove the spooky ambience of the previous pre-baked lighting.

Furthermore, it seems that the new update is breaking a number of excellent mods, such as the Resident Evil VR mods. While it’s possible the modders will update these to compensate, it just adds to the frustration that Capcom has completely replaced the original versions of these games rather than just made them an optional update.

The Resident Evil upgrades are available now, and if you don’t want to receive them, you’ll have to turn off automatic updates in your Steam properties for each game. Of course, if you reinstall, it’ll install the new versions anyway, so be aware.

In better news from the Capcom Showcase, a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo is coming, as is an Exoprimal Closed Network Test for the dinosaur-baiting game that’s not Dino Crisis (sigh).