Oculus Quest 2 is getting Xbox Game Pass, but only xCloud streaming

Meta Connect 2022 was one to watch for VR fans. Alongside Meta officially confirming the long awaited Meta Quest Pro, this came with a few unexpected Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) reveals. Appearing on stage with Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that the Xbox Game Pass library is coming to the Meta Quest Store.

This doesn’t mean that we’re suddenly getting VR versions for big hits like Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite, though. Instead, you’ll be able to connect an Xbox controller and stream flatscreen 2D games directly to your headset, demonstrated during Connect 2022 with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

That’s achieved via Xbox Cloud Gaming, a streaming platform only available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and provides access to hundreds of games. It’s an experience Meta compares to “having a private movie theater available at all times,” cementing Meta Quest 2’s position as frontrunner for the best VR headset.

However, beyond Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, support for other VR headsets remains unclear. Even though it still receives regular updates, it’s currently unclear if Xbox Cloud Gaming will arrive on the original Oculus Quest. Considering Microsoft’s continued push to bring Xbox Game Pass to new platforms, we wouldn’t rule it out, though. No release date was provided either, and the Oculus Blog simply states “we hope to share more on this as soon as possible.”

If cloud gaming doesn’t interest you, fear not; Meta Connect 2022 brought news for several native Quest 2 games. Confirming release dates for Among Us VR (November 10) and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 (December 1), former PSVR exclusive Iron Man VR is also making the jump, launching for Meta Quest 2 on November 3. So, if you’re a VR fan, you won’t lack for big releases these next few months.