Opera GX is launching a gamer-focused AI for its browser, and you can use it right now. With the goal of answering any and all videogame questions you have at any point, the best Opera GX games will be joined by a fast-thinking AI that PCGamesN saw while at Gamescom 2023. Opera GX wants to continue cementing itself as the videogame browser, and this AI is the next step.

Called Aria, the new AI is coming to Opera GX to make you feel like you’re having a chat with your browser about all things videogames, and they’ve got a sense of humor too. I was invited to see a demo for Aria while at Gamescom 2023, and it completely extends Opera’s promise to offer up a browser for gamers.

As of right now, you’ll have to enable the “Early Bird” feature in your Opera GX settings and go for the Aria extension, and it aims to offer up-to-the-minute updates and banter for all the biggest games around right now.

From seasonal updates for Diablo 4 to custom character bios for your very own Baldur’s Gate 3 Tav, Aria is all about videogames. In fact, you can also highlight any text in-browser and Aria will add in extra information related to the phrase, context, and even prompt too.

The opt-in Aria experience also has some hotkey functionality, as you can use the ctrl+ / (Win) or the cmd+ / (Mac) keyboard shortcuts to have Aria come up as a browser overlay, where you can choose to see the response immediately or go back to browsing instead.

From what I saw at Gamescom, Aria looks incredibly simple and intuitive, after enabling it through the Early Bird part of Opera GX it’s as simple as either throwing up a search box and asking your question, or using the aforementioned overlay. Keep in mind that you can use Aria in both Opera GX itself and the Opera browser too.

