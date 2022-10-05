If you’re wondering how to merge accounts in Overwatch 2, follow the steps below. It’s easy to do so, and important if you want to partake in some Overwatch 2 crossplay. You also need to merge your accounts if you want to take advantage of the Overwatch 2 transfer skins method, to carry over those hard-earned cosmetics from the first game.

There are a few ways to do this, whether you’re on console or PC. First of all, you need to create a Battle.net account. If you’re merging your accounts on console, login to Overwatch and scan the QR code, entering the code displayed on your console to either connect or create a new Battle.net account. You then need to confirm your account on the game login screen, which merges your accounts.

How to merge Overwatch accounts on PC

Here’s how to merge your accounts in Overwatch 2 on PC:

Sign in to your Battle.net account.

Go to the connections page.

Select which platform and account to connect

It’s worth noting that once an account merge has been performed, you can’t link to any other consoles and you will lose progress if the account is removed, you’ll also need to wait a year to link a new account – so take extra care when choosing which account to link. Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, so you can link all of these to your Battle.net account.

Now you’ve merged your Overwatch 2 accounts, here are the best heroes in Overwatch 2, our Overwatch 2 tier list of the best and worst characters, and everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards.