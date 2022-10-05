Want to know how to transfer skins to Overwatch 2? If you are a veteran of the competitive FPS game, you may have accumulated a vast trove full of stylish skins that you want to wear to make your opponents super jealous. Migrating your Overwatch account progress to the sequel also transfers all sprays, emotes, other cosmetic items, and endorsements, so you don’t have to worry about losing anything.

And the best part? If you played the original game on PC and want to know how to transfer skins to Overwatch 2, you don’t need to worry. All skins are automatically available in Overwatch 2 if you migrate over from the battle.net version of Overwatch on PC. However, there are some hoops you need to jump through if you played the original game on consoles, as Overwatch 2 requires a Battle.net account to play. Luckily, this is a relatively simple task if you follow these steps.

How to transfer skins and migrate console progress to PC

To complete the profile migration, you’ll need access to Overwatch on the console you originally played it on and a mobile device capable of scanning a QR code. Here is how to transfer skins to Overwatch 2 from the console versions of Overwatch:

Open Overwatch (not Overwatch 2) on the device you played the original game on.

Grab your mobile device and follow the on-screen prompts to scan the QR code.

Enter this code to connect to your Battle.net account, or create one if you haven’t done so already.

Close the game and reopen it. You’ll get a prompt to confirm your account on your next login to merge accounts.

Once you complete this process, you cannot link to a different account on the same platform, so check that you have the correct one. You can link to another account at any time; however, there is a one-year cooldown for linking new accounts after you do so. By heading to the connections page, you can check which console platforms are linked to your battle.net account.

With that, you should now transfer all your skins to Overwatch 2. Your Overwatch credits should also carry over, and you can use them to purchase new skins for all of your Overwatch 2 heroes, including the new ones such as Junker Queen and Sojourn. If you want more skins, emotes, and sprays, you can check out the Overwatch 2 battle pass to see if anything takes your fancy.

