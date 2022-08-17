Overwatch 2 crossplay lets you merge console and PC accounts

Blizzard already announced Overwatch 2 crossplay at an earlier date, and now, as we get closer to the Overwatch 2 release date, Blizzard announced you can merge your Overwatch 2 accounts if you play on multiple platforms. Merging will let you carry over progress and cosmetics from the original Overwatch on any platform and pick up in Overwatch 2 where you left off. The merged accounts will live on your Battle.net account, which Blizzard said is required for anyone playing Overwatch 2, regardless of platform.

Blizzard also said you only get one chance to merge your accounts, so if you have multiple ones, make sure to double check which account you merge before going ahead with the process.

From August 16 on, you should be automatically prompted to merge accounts when you log into Overwatch. Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch are included along with PC, though you can only merge one account per platform. In other words, if you have three Overwatch accounts on Xbox, you can only take one with you.

You can technically unlink your Overwatch account from Battle.net, but Blizzard has a “cooling” period of one year before you can add a new one. So, again, think carefully before deciding to do this. If you’re a PC-only player, though, it doesn’t really matter as your progress is carried over automatically.

Gameplay statistics and skill ratings are handled a bit differently for players who merge PC accounts with console. For skill ratings, Overwatch 2 takes the highest rank from all your accounts and goes with that one. Overwatch 2 will merge statistics totals in general and take the best values for each category, such as kill streaks.

Check out the full FAQ list on the official Overwatch site.

If you’re gearing up for Overwatch 2, head over to our Overwatch 2 system requirements page to make sure you can run the hero shooter, and check out our Overwatch 2 tier list to see which Heroes are worth your time.