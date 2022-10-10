Overwatch 2 Bastion exploit is as hilarious as it is devastating

On top of lengthy queue times, there’s now an Overwatch 2 Bastion exploit making the rounds in Blizzard’s multiplayer game. Players are manipulating the hero’s new ultimate ability to be incredibly devastating and overpowered, so it’s just a matter of time before Blizzard issues a fix for the FPS game.

With Overwatch 2’s release, transforming Omnic hero Bastion had some aspects of his character changed; namely his ultimate ability. Now, instead of his ultimate turning him into a tank that can move around the map, he turns into a stationary artillery cannon that lets you choose any points on the map and call down three powerful artillery strikes within a time limit.

On paper this is an interesting change, but a game breaking exploit is making the ability completely OP. Players are finding themselves able to rain down as many artillery strikes as possible on unsuspecting enemy teams, resulting in some hilariously frustrating results.

It’s currently unclear what’s causing the Overwatch 2 Bastion exploit, but I have no doubts in my mind that Blizzard is aware of the issue and will be sending out a fix for it very soon. In the meantime it may be best to stay away from playing as the character, as the studio’s own code of conduct may indicate that using the exploit could get you banned.

“You are responsible for how you and your account are represented in the game world,” writes Blizzard. “Cheating in any fashion will result in immediate action. Using third-party programs to automate any facet of the game, exploiting bugs, or engaging in any activity that grants an unfair advantage is considered cheating.”

“Exploiting bugs” sounds an awful lot like Bastion’s ultimate firing indefinitely instead of three times, and I’m not sure how forgiving Blizzard will be of anyone doing it by accident the first time, then repeating it on purpose. Blizzard even says it reserves the right to restrict “offending accounts as much as necessary,” so be careful out there, even if the Overwatch 2 Bastion exploit gives you the upper hand in matches.

If you’re jumping into Overwatch 2 and need some help don’t worry as we’ve got you covered with an Overwatch 2 meta guide, alongside an Overwatch 2 tier list of the best heroes in the shooter as well.