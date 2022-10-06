Overwatch 2 meta guide October 2022

The current Overwatch 2 meta can seem daunting, especially if you’re new to Blizzard’s popular FPS game series. Not only are there long-established team comps to contend with, but there are also a number of significant changes to Overwatch 2’s format that can throw even the savviest of players off their game. If you’re not sure which playstyle is best suited for various Overwatch 2 characters and maps, we’ve got you covered.

Out of all the Overwatch 2 changes affecting the meta, the most significant is the traditional 6v6 format being cut down to 5v5. This huge change to the structure of the multiplayer game, especially for Overwatch 2 tanks. While Blizzard is keeping the original’s role lock system in quick play and competitive, teams can only use one tank going forward, and with fewer players and shields on the field, old dominant metas like double shield are long gone. However, hitscan DPS characters are in a good spot, and double flex support comps are a lot more common thanks to the new self-healing passive.

Dive

Dive comps – where the team make use of their cooldown abilities to target one player in the enemy team’s back line, ‘diving’ them – are a staple of Overwatch, and remain viable in the current Overwatch 2 meta. With fewer tanks, it’s much easier for coordinated teams to break through to the enemy’s back line and take out one of their supports, instantly putting them at a disadvantage. Dive works best when led by a mobile, close-range tank, so Winston and D.Va are top picks for this comp.

Winston has been considered the king of dive comps since the meta emerged in the first game, and this holds true in Overwatch 2, even after the changes that have been made to his kit. His ultimate charges 20% slower than previously so you won’t be able to rage as much as before, but his Tesla Cannon, jump ability, and dome shield still make him a great pick for a classic dive comp.

D.Va is similarly mobile using her rocket boosters, and her ultimate is great for opening up space. While Doomfist’s new Overwatch 2 role as a tank can take some getting used to, some players have been running him in dive comps, too. He has great mobility and a decent amount of burst damage, so once people get to grips with his abilities, he’ll quickly climb the ranks of dive tank picks in the Overwatch 2 meta.

As for DPS dive comps, speedy, mobile and high damage heroes work best. Tracer and Genji have traditionally been great dive picks – but with less reliance on ultimates, Genji is struggling to find his place in the Overwatch 2 meta. Sojourn and Sombra are a great duo to choose, too, given Sojourn’s mobility and damage potential, and Sombra’s ability to get into the enemy’s back line and disable their healers with well-timed hacks. Sombra’s strength lies in stopping the enemy from acting, rather than taking them out by force, so we recommend running this duo with a high damage tank or healer.

Finally, Lucio is a great support pick for a dive comp in the current Overwatch 2 meta. Speed and mobility really are the name of the game here, and those are two of his greatest assets. Pairing him with Ana can lead to some insane speed and nano-boosted attacks, and a well-timed anti-nade on top of sound barrier can swing team fights heavily in your favour. Zenyatta also works super well with Ana or Lucio, especially as his new melee and discord orb combo can deal a ridiculous amount of damage to a close-range enemy.

Rush

Rush comps, sometimes called ‘deathball’ comps, are what they say on the tin. The team rushes in, often accompanied by a Reinhardt for his shield, and brawl it out to come out on top. Symmetra has seen a lot of play in this comp purely due to her ability to teleport the team out onto the field at the beginning of a match – anything to get one step closer to the objective than the enemy team.

This comp works on most Overwatch 2 maps, but particularly Control ones such as Busan or Ilios. Reinhardt is typically the go-to tank, but Junker Queen has been seeing a lot of play as well. She’s great for the brawly aspect of this comp; we recommend running her with Lucio for a stacking speed boost.

Anti-dive/Bunker

Shield comps are nearly dead in the Overwatch 2 meta, but can still be used in specific situations – hybrid Control/Payload maps, in particular, still require a strong defence. Sigma is perfect to build this comp around, since his shield doesn’t inhibit his ability to do damage, unlike Reinhardt.

Long-range hitscans work well in this comp, so Ashe has seen a lot of play alongside double flex supports like Ana and Zenyatta. Paraíso, for example, has a bridge just before the control point, which is great for bunker comps to hold on defence. This comp is definitely map-dependent, so only use it when you really need to hold a point.

Even with all of the tips we can give you, the Overwatch 2 meta is still evolving. Some hero and comp picks seem to work better than others, but skilled players have managed to find success one-tricking any hero from the roster. If you’re still unsure who to pick, check out our Overwatch 2 tier list. If you’re a veteran player, make sure to learn how to transfer skins in Overwatch 2, and take a look at our Overwatch 2 battle pass guide, so you can keep unlocking cosmetics in the future.