Overwatch 2 free-to-play, release date and new hero announced

Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, Blizzard has confirmed at the Xbox Bethesda Games showcase. The company also showed off its newest hero, Junker Queen, in a brand-new trailer – the queen of the Wasteland is set to join the roster of Overwatch 2 heroes. Blizzard also announced that the FPS game will be launching in early access on October 4.

There has been much speculation about who would be next to join the game’s roster, with plenty of hypothesising that the Junker Queen was lining up to jump into action. In the cinematic teaser, we also meet the Junker King, Mason Howl – who is seen sitting in a mech. The Junker Queen explains that the survivor of a free-for-all brawl claims the throne, and notes that Howl has never lost in his 13 years of rule.

Overwatch 2 adapts the hero shooter to a 5-on-5 brawl, dropping one tank from each team. The game’s first beta recently finished, but its esports competition is ongoing, with The Overwatch League currently taking place on the Overwatch 2 beta build.

You can check out the trailer below:

