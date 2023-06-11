Overwatch 2 Invasion begins the PvE story as it heads to Game Pass

Overwatch 2 shows us a look at the upcoming PvE missions and events we can expect in the upcoming Overwatch 2 Invasion. It’s not been long since the dramatic reveal that the Overwatch 2 PvE release date wouldn’t feature the long-promised skill trees, but now we’ve gotten a look at what the story missions and events will actually look like when they arrive in the FPS game, with some real cutscenes.

You can take a look at the Overwatch 2 Invasion reveal below:

Alongisde this reveal is the news that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get the Overwatch 2 New Heroes starter pack, including all six new heroes, legendary skins, and in-game cosmetics, on August 10, 2023.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase alongside Summer Game Fest. This story will continue to be updated as more information about the breaking news comes to light, but you can check out our news hub for more breaking stories from the Xbox and Bethesda showcases, as well as any other big reveals from the summer of news too.

Make sure you follow PCGamesN on Twitter and Facebook too so you can stay up to date with all the big developments from this show and beyond. We’ve got gaming news, guides, and hardware updates to share with you every day.