Overwatch 2 PvE release date speculation, story mode, and missions

The Overwatch 2 PvE release date isn’t set in stone, but we do have some idea of when it’ll finally make an appearance. Overwatch is no stranger to PvE modes, and the recent Halloween event is proof positive that time-limited cooperative events are still on the cards for the sequel. However, a dedicated PvE mode is a different prospect, and one which fans of the multiplayer game’s story have been anticipating for some time.

The Overwatch 2 PvE mode is predicted to integrate major plot developments as part of an ongoing campaign. If you’re invested in the trials and tribulations of the Overwatch 2 characters, this upcoming story mode is guaranteed to be right up your street. Here’s everything we currently know about Overwatch 2 PvE, including its release date.

Overwatch 2 PvE release date speculation

The Overwatch 2 PvE mode is set to release in 2023, according to Blizzard’s content roadmap. The exact release date is currently unconfirmed, though we do know for certain that it’s due to arrive after Overwatch 2 Season 2 runs its course, so we don’t expect to see story mode appear in the FPS game prior to February 7.

Historically, Overwatch’s extensive library of external media has served as the primary space to discover its lore, and characters have often debuted in the various comic books and cinematics before appearing in the game itself – including the upcoming tank hero, Remattra. We can anticipate that the Overwatch 2 PvE mode will serve as a new space for Blizzard to make these grand entrances and narrative beats.

The finer details are yet to be confirmed, but the Overwatch 2 PvE mode is likely to take the shape of an ongoing story campaign, consisting of a series of self-contained missions. We don’t know exactly what the story missions will entail, but they’ll undoubtedly require cooperative teamwork in order to succeed. Once completed, Overwatch 2 PvE missions will be available to repeat at any time, offering a welcome change of pace if you ever need a break from climbing the Overwatch 2 competitive ranks.

That’s everything we currently know about the Overwatch 2 PvE release date. As it stands, development for Overwatch 2’s story mode is still ongoing, so we highly recommend checking back for the latest updates. If you’re still holding out to play it, check out our Overwatch 2 crossplay guide to discover how to team up with your console buddies, as well as our breakdown of all the Overwatch 2 changes you might have missed. Alternatively, take a look at our Overwatch 2 tier list and the best Overwatch 2 heroes per role to catch up on the top picks of the current meta.