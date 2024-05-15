If you’ve noticed your Mythic skins suddenly disappearing in Overwatch 2, you’re not alone. The premium cosmetic options can cost up to $70 in Blizzard’s FPS, but they’ve been temporarily disabled to help fix a disconnect issue after the most recent Season 10 patch. There’s currently no talk of when Mythics will be back, or potential compensation from Blizzard.

All your Overwatch 2 Mythic skins vanishing alongside the entire Mythic shop isn’t an accident, as Blizzard has disabled them due to a glitch. While it certainly sounds farfetched, removing the skins is part of a broader fix, to help disconnects in the FPS game following the new patch for Season 10 – so if you’ve noticed a default skin on your character don’t worry, it should be back soon.

On Tuesday May 14, game director Aaron Keller said Blizzard is “aware of the disconnects that some players are experiencing after today’s patch and are actively investigating it.” The midseason patch has been beset with this disconnect problem, with many players quickly reporting that all their Mythic skins just disappeared in-game as well, which was swiftly followed by the new Mythic shop itself.

Those disconnects have now been resolved, but at the cost of Mythic skins for the time being. “We are temporarily disabling all Mythic Skins as we investigate an issue discovered in today’s patch that is leading to crashes or disconnections from various matches when those skins are equipped,” Blizzard says. “If you currently have any Mythic Skins equipped, you may find your heroes reverted to the default Overwatch 2 skin in your next game.

“You can still equip any Rare, Epic, or Legendary skin. We have also disabled the Mythic Shop until we can resolve this issue. You can still continue to collect Mythic Prisms in the Premium Battle Pass.”

If you were confused by the issue at first and left any games because of it, Blizzard has also waived any leaver penalties since the problem started, so at least you won’t be punished amid the confusion.

Considering how Mythic skins are the best customization options in Overwatch 2, their swift removal comes as a bit of a shock. The new Mythic shop also makes them cost a pretty penny too, as you’ll be spending anywhere from $40 to $70, depending on what level of Mythic skin you want.

If your grind through Season 10 has you looking up a new hero, our Overwatch 2 tier list can tell you who to pick next while our best Overwatch 2 settings can help your rig get the most out of the shooter.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.