Best Overwatch 2 settings for PC graphics, FPS, and performance

Making sure you have the best Overwatch 2 settings when you run Blizzard’s new FPS game will help improve visual performance – as well as your own. After all, the best way to make sure you see your opponent before they see you is with the right graphics and frame rate.

Being a few years on, Overwatch 2 has more demanding requirements than its predecessor, so once you’ve ensured you have the right setup and best graphics card to handle the Overwatch 2 system requirements, set the game up to give the very best performance – and make sure you never miss a shot.

Best Overwatch 2 video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Target Display: Best Match

Best Match Resolution: Choose the native resolution of your monitor, and the highest possible FPS

Field of View: Personal preference – higher is usually better for your performance because you can see more at once, but it often results in a lower framerate, so find a balance

Aspect ratio: Relative to your monitor (usually 16:9)

Dynamic Render Scale: Off

Render scale: Automatic

Frame rate: 300 (this can be higher than your actual FPS for smoother performance)

V-Sync: Off

Triple buffering: Off

Reduce buffering: On

NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Gamma Correction: 2

Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Of course, any of these can be tweaked if they don’t match your own preference, particularly gamma, contrast and brightness.

Best Overwatch 2 advanced graphics settings

Graphics quality: Default

High quality upscaling: AMD FSR 1.0

Image sharpening: Default

Texture quality: Medium

Texture filtering quality: 8x

Local fog detail: Low

Dynamic reflections: Low or off

Shadow detail: Medium

Model detail: Low

Effects detail: Low

Lighting quality: Medium

Antialias quality: Low – FXAA or off

Refraction quality: Low

Screenshot quality: 1x resolution

Ambient occlusion: Off

Local reflections: On

Damage FX: Default

These settings are even more amenable to personal preference, but the above is a good balance between sharpness and increased FPS, while lowering any details options can only aid your frame rate further. Equally, you can get away with increasing some of the options above if you’re working with a high-end graphics card.

