Overwatch 2 mythic skins aren’t about the money, Blizzard says

The Overwatch 2 mythic skins will be available via the battle pass, and if Cyber Demon Genji is anything to go by, they’re set to look amazing. Despite knowing mythic skins could make more money, Blizzard elected to leave them out of the FPS game‘s store, claiming they wanted the cosmetics to be the “centrepiece” of the battle passes.

Each battle pass will have a new mythic tier skin, with Cyber Demon Genji set to kick off affairs when we finally reach the highly anticipated Overwatch 2 release date.

Instead of selling these stunning new skins in-store and cashing in, Blizzard decided to make them the beating heart of the seasonal battle passes, despite them taking a significant amount of time to craft.

Speaking to GameInformer, Overwatch commercial lead and vice president Jon Spector says “putting the mythic skin in the battle pass felt like the right decision, even if candidly I think we’d make more money selling it directly in the shop.

“We really wanted it to be one of the centrepieces of our battle pass system,” he continues, claiming “the guiding principle behind mythics was asking the art team to outdo themselves and make something even cooler than legendary skins.”

What’s even more surprising, however, is that each mythic skin goes through an intense development and approval process, meaning that it takes around a year to create a new one.

“A mythic skin takes us over a year to make,” says game director Aaron Keller. “It’s a massive investment for the team, and a massive amount of resources go into building these things. And we think it’s worth it.”

With rival FPS games like Valorant continually upping the cosmetic game, it’s clear Overwatch 2 will have to push the boundaries to keep up. Cyber Demon Genji is a fully customizable skin, allowing you to change its colours, add different layering effects, and much, much more. If future cosmetics look like this one, then OW2’s skins are certainly going to slap – something that’s pretty refreshing after the Overwatch 1 content drought and Anniversary Remix recolours.

If you’re looking to speed through the premium battle pass and pick up Cyber Demon Genji early, be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list to make sure you’re playing the best characters. Also, just because there’s a few new faces, you can familiarise yourself with them using our Overwatch 2 heroes guide.