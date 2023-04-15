Overwatch 2’s Pink Mercy skin isn’t back, but charity events are

Collecting Overwatch 2 skins is a large part of the appeal for many players, but one of its most popular skins has eluded some for years. The Overwatch 2 Pink Mercy skin was available for purchase as part of a charity drive, but hasn’t been available in the multiplayer game since. Its recent appearance in an Amazon Prime Gaming advert caused questions to be raised, but the game’s executive producer says this was a mistake, although he notes that more Overwatch 2 charity events are being planned for the future.

The Pink Mercy skin was on sale for just a short while in May 2018 to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. It’s never been made available since, yet it remains one of the most desirable looks for the Swiss healer. Some players have even gone as far as asking to purchase Battlenet accounts to get their hands on it (something which is against the Blizzard terms of service, so don’t try that for yourself).

The skin’s recent reappearance in a Prime Gaming advert showing upcoming free Overwatch skins for its subscribers led to many players asking if the skin was finally making a return. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case; The advert was taken down and Overwatch 2 executive director Jared Neuss says (via Overwatch Cavalry), “Pink Mercy being shown wasn’t intentional, sorry. We didn’t create that particular piece and we made sure to correct the error after we saw it.”

Speaking to a Twitter account named “Bring Back Pink Mercy 2023” (in case you were in doubt as to the skin’s desirability), Neuss continues, “We absolutely want to do more charity events and have been discussing options. As soon as we have things locked in, we’ll be sure to announce them!”

There’s, of course, no guarantee that such events will see the return of Pink Mercy – but Neuss himself says he’d be excited by the prospect. “I missed out on it the first time,” he explains, “so I selfishly want another shot to get it while supporting a great cause.” However, the last word on the skin was from community manager Andy Belford, who stated in March 2022, “We have no plans to bring back the Pink Mercy skin or icons.”

With its distinctive visual effects and sound cues, Pink Mercy is perhaps the closest the original game came to Overwatch 2’s mythic skins, so it’d certainly be a welcome sight were it to make a return.

Now that Overwatch 2 season 4 is underway, make sure that you’re on top of the meta by checking out our Overwatch 2 tier list of the best characters to play. Blizzard’s Aaron Keller has also teased Lifeweaver changes coming in an update soon, so look out for Overwatch 2’s newest support as a contender to shoot up the ranks when they arrive.