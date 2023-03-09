Overwatch 2 season 4 release date, new support hero, and map changes

The Overwatch 2 season 4 release date might be a little way off, but there’s no harm in looking ahead. As with all seasons in Blizzard’s hero shooter, we can expect a new battle pass bursting with an assortment of brand-new skins and other cosmetics, as well as a host of quality-of-life changes to keep the live service experience fresh and fun.

After the barrage of changes implemented during season 3, we already know that the Overwatch 2 season 4 release date will continue to refine competitive matchmaking and the ranks system. We can also anticipate the scheduled mid-season Overwatch 2 balance patches, which are sure to shake up our Overwatch 2 tier list. That said, there’s still plenty of new content to unpack ahead of the Overwatch 2 season 4 release date, so here’s everything coming to the free PC game.

Overwatch 2 season 4 release date

The Overwatch 2 season 4 release date is expected to begin on April 11, 2023. Overwatch 2 operates on a nine-week seasonal rotation, so while season 4 is yet to be officially announced, our forecast date follows the precedent established by the previous three seasons.

Overwatch 2 season 4 new support hero

Blizzard has maintained their ongoing focus on support heroes, confirming that the latest hero arriving in Overwatch 2 season 4 will join the current pool of Overwatch 2 support heroes. Unfortunately, we don’t currently know whether this hero has previously appeared in the FPS game’s extensive lore, and Blizzard remains remarkably tight-lipped.

In terms of abilities, both Kiriko and Ramattra have incorporated elements of other Overwatch 2 roles within their kit, and game director Aaron Keller has teased that the new support hero may also bring all-new mechanics to switch up the meta. As with the previous heroes released in the sequel, we can expect to unlock this latest hero via the upcoming Overwatch 2 battle pass.

Overwatch 2 season 4 map changes

Following the debut of the Antarctic Peninsula Control map in season 3, no new maps have been announced for Overwatch 2 season 4. However, map pools are set to be removed in an effort to expand the roster and mitigate the prevalence of certain map types, offering more availability from map selection in general. Blizzard has previously expressed its intention to alternate new heroes and maps, so we anticipate that the next map to debut in the multiplayer game will coincide with Overwatch 2 season 5.

That’s all we know about the upcoming season ahead of the Overwatch 2 season 4 release date. Once again, we still have no word on the Overwatch 2 PvE mode, though it remains a firm fixture on Blizzard’s 2023 roadmap. There’s plenty we can expect to discover closer to the time – including mythic skins and events – so start saving up those Overwatch 2 credits and coins if you’re desperate for a new look for your favourite Overwatch 2 characters. In the meantime, check out more of the best PC games you can get stuck into while you wait for the new season.