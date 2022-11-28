Overwatch 2’s Ramattra originally had “a Pharaoh type of look”

Now that we’ve seen some Overwatch 2 Ramattra gameplay Blizzard has let us dive into the design and origins of the FPS game’s Omnic tank hero, and it certainly looks like Ramattra went through some drastic changes in the multiplayer game – including an original design and set of moves based around ancient Egypt and Pharaohs.

Our look at the Overwatch 2 Ramattra design evolution comes from a new video with lead character concept artist Qiu Fang, who says the Null Sector leader started out as a concept in 2017 when the team was designing all the faction’s different units.

Ramattra originally had “a Pharaoh type of look” at the front of the line up, which Blizzard thought best fit a lieutenant-type and then decided “that would make a really cool hero.”

Fang also talks about how the original Null Sector units had VFX based on sand, to fold into their Egyptian theming, which then became nanites instead. The Overwatch 2 Ramattra design also leans into his status as Null Sector’s leader, as Fang says they wanted him to look like “a shepherd or nomadic figure,” with one of his main design points being his staff.

The orb on said staff was also originally a hanging lantern, but the Overwatch 2 team further integrated it into the staff itself by having nanintes float around the orb in question. You can see the Overwatch 2 Ramattra design video below.

Ramattra’s Nemesis form, which sees an extra set of arms and some serious scale added to the Omnic hero, came about to make sure he filled the tank role “visually and also functionally,” with the character’s overall look also being inspired by early design concepts for fellow Omnic Zenyatta.

If you want to learn even more about Overwatch 2’s Ramattra, another video focusing on a gameplay overview of the tank was also uploaded by Blizzard around the same time, which breaks down all of his moves and how he plays between his Omnic and Nemesis forms. You can also check this out below.

That said, many have been talking about the ‘pay to win’ implications of the Overwatch 2 Ramattra battle pass, as it means paying for the pass gives you instant access to the hero in the free-to-play game. We also have a deep dive on the Overwatch 2 Season 2 release date, which will tell you everything you need to know about Ramattra’s arrival.