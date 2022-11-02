Overwatch 2 Season 2 release date, battle pass, new tank hero, and map

Time flies when you’re having fun, and the Overwatch 2 Season 2 release date is sooner than you might think. Season 1 has been off to quite a bumpy start, but the multiplayer game has quickly found its footing, with the welcome debut of Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen to mark the sequel’s release.

However, the big question is whether or not Blizzard can sustain this momentum for a second season. Here’s everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 2 ahead of its upcoming release date.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 release date

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is due to arrive on December 6, 2022. Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model refreshes every nine weeks, so unless Blizzard deviates from this schedule, we can expect Season 2 to continue until February 7, 2023.

Of course, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 battle pass – so if you’re still gunning for that coveted Cyber Demon Genji mythic skin, your time is running out. As in Season 1, Overwatch 2 Season 2’s battle pass promises a bevy of new cosmetics, including emblems, voice lines, and weapon charms.

We can also expect a new (or old?) face in Overwatch 2 Season 2. Game director Aaron Keller has teased the imminent debut of an upcoming tank hero, who “players have seen before”. The identity of this hero is anyone’s guess, though speculation abounds that it could be Mauga, a Talon Heavy Assault and former friend of Baptiste who appears in various comics and short stories.

A brand new Overwatch 2 map is also set to appear as part of the Season 2 update, though we know very little about it aside from that the new hero is “connected to this map”.

The Overwatch 2 Season 2 update promises bags of content, but if you’re eager to get stuck into the upcoming PvE mode, we’re afraid you’re going to have to wait a little while longer. As per Blizzard’s content roadmap, we won’t be seeing a dedicated PvE mode until 2023. However, you can still get a taste of PvE in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event, which is still ongoing at the time of writing.

That’s everything we know for the Overwatch 2 Season 2 release date. If you’re new to the FPS game, or would like to switch things up when it comes to your hero picks, check out our Overwatch 2 tier list for all the best characters in the current meta. We also recommend checking out the Overwatch 2 crosshair settings if you’re partial to climbing the ranks in competitive – take it from the pros, a snazzy reticle can make all the difference.