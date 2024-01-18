How to get Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts

Where do you get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld? This valuable material can be used to craft the Egg Incubator among other objects, a necessity for breeding more pals, so here’s how you can get your hands on this rare item.

Described in-game as “debris excavated from ancient ruins,” This item can be used for Palworld breeding, as well as crafting items in the Ancient Technology tree for all your Palworld Technology needs. As it’s rare, you won’t find it lying around the open-world game, instead you need to follow these steps to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld.

How to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Ancient Civilization Parts drop from overworld and dungeon bosses. If you’re having trouble locating dungeons, they can be found scattered throughout the world and are recognizable as large cave openings, as seen above.

Unfortunately, caves don’t appear on the map, and only appear for a limited-time. We recommend utilizing the Sixth Sense ability available from one of the many Palworld pals, Leezpunk, to detect when dungeons spawn.

Above you can see us fighting Gumoss, a large acorn-looking boss found deep within a dungeon. Once Gumoss – or any boss – is successfully defeated, you pick up a bunch of loot, including the highly-sought after, Ancient Civilization Parts.

It does look like you only get one of these Ancient Civilization Parts from each boss drop, but we’ll be sure to update this guide if we notice some bosses drop more than others.

In the meantime, here are the best Palworld weapons to take on bosses and how to level up fast in Palworld to take on more powerful enemies.