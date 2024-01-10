Palworld breeding – how to get an Egg of Power

How do you breed Pals in Palworld? Palworld is an upcoming Pokemon-like game in which you catch and raise cute animals. It doesn’t stop there, though, as Palworld also features weapons, dangerous bosses, exploration and survival, and even farming and automation – all including your Pals.

As with any creature collection game, though, one of the most crucial aspects is breeding. With an element of randomness, or RNG, to finding and catching your Palworld Pals, and their stats thereafter, breeding is a great method for creating a team of the strongest creatures in the adventure game. So, as you prepare to catch them all – and put them to work making guns in sweatshops – on the Palworld release date, here’s what you need to know about breeding in Palworld.

How to breed Pals

Pals have genders, and you can tell a captured Pal’s gender by looking at its stats once you have caught it. Breed a male and female Pal to get an Egg of Power, and hatch a Pal with combined characteristics from both its parents.

Breed two of the same Pal together, including Lucky Pals and other variations, for a chance to combine their most powerful statistics. You can continue to hatch stronger and stronger creatures by breeding your most powerful Pals, and work towards building a team of the strongest Pals you can in order to venture into the most dangerous areas of Palworld.

Unlike Pokémon, you can also breed Pals of different species for interesting and varied results, including some of the rarest Pals out of all Palworld pals available in-game.

If Palworld isn’t doing it for you, check out some of the other Pokemon PC games to scratch the creature collection itch. Given the status of Palworld on Game Pass, you might also want to get your friends together ready for Palworld multiplayer, so you can catch, trade, battle, and survive together.