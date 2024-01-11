Does Palworld have multiplayer co-op?

How does multiplayer work in Palworld? We’re starting the year with an action-adventure game where you can explore a world catching Pals, creatures you find throughout the land. Think Pokemon, but with base-building and survival mechanics, oh, and also guns!

There’s not long to go until the Palworld release date drops, and if you’re planning to jump in, here’s whether or not you can grab Palworld on Game Pass. If you want to go at it alone or play with friends, here’s everything you need to know about how multiplayer works in Palworld and if there is PvP.

Does Palworld have multiplayer?

Palworld does have multiplayer; you can play with up to three friends by starting a multiplayer game and inviting them. It’s essentially four-player co-op where you can trade Pals and explore the world together.

If there are more than four of you, you can start a dedicated server that can have up to 32 players in the world. Developer Pocketpair has said it is planning on increasing the player limit in a future update.

Is there PvP in Palworld?

No, PvP is not supported in Palworld at launch. That being said, Pocketpair is in the process of testing and experimenting with the different approaches, so we’ll be sure to update this guide when more news is shared on when to expect PvP and what it could look like.

That's all you need to know about Palworld multiplayer