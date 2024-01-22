Palworld is dealing with more than 50,000 bug reports already

Palworld developer Pocketpair says it has received over 50,000 bug and issue reports since its launch last week. With over 5 million copies sold in just three days now, and that figure likely to climb even higher by the time you read this, Pocketpair has a lot on its plate and adds that it is prioritizing the serious Palworld bugs that need fixing first.

Considering how big of a splash Palworld has made already, the survival game with monsters is actually having a fairly smooth launch. Not perfect for an online game by any means, but most players are reporting that it’s an easy game to jump into at the very least.

That said, there is an irreversible Palworld bug and Palworld servers were struggling over the weekend, so it’s not all plain sailing. Even our own early access Palworld review wasn’t the most kind.

Pocketpair knows this and has now outlined exactly what it’s doing to help improve the overall stability of what could very well be 2024’s biggest game, already.

“Currently, we have received over 50,000 inquiries. We sincerely apologize for the delay in response from our support team,” Pocketpair community manager ‘Bucky’ says.

“The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer, and losing saved data, and are currently working on fixing them. We will share information about the fixes for these issues as soon as possible.”

It’s also noted that single-player and co-op data may be restored from a backup, with more information in a Q&A document.

Palworld is so big that it actually overtook both Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077’s peak player counts, making it one of the biggest paid game launches of all time on Steam. Even before then Pockrtpair had to have an “emergency meeting” with Epic Games due to demand on the servers.

