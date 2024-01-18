How to get Palworld Paldium Fragments

How do you find Palworld Paldium Fragments? These small, blue fragments are invaluable in Palworld for crafting and upgrading items, structures, weapons, Pal Spheres, and more – but it’s not immediately obvious where to find them. If you’re in a pinch, we’ve got you covered.

Palworld will see you traversing the Palpagos Islands and the entirety of the Palworld map to seek out the Palworld Pals you need to complete your Paldeck and take on bosses. You’ll need plenty of Paldium Fragments, so here’s where to find them reliably.

Where to find Paldium Fragments

You can find Paldium Fragments by mining the glowing blue rocks around the Palpagos Islands with a pickaxe.

The most reliable method of finding Paldium Fragments is to craft a pickaxe at a work bench and then seek out these small grey rocks with glowing blue veins running through them. This will get you between six and eight Paldium Fragments in the early areas.

Another way of finding Paldium Fragments is to mine normal rocks, which will also help you to obtain stone. This isn’t guaranteed, but perhaps you’ll find one to two.

Once you unlock the Crusher and construct one, you can use it to turn Stone into Paldium Fragments.

Finally, Paldium Fragments can also be found on the ground. They’ll usually be singular, but occasionally a bundle of four or five can be found together.

If you’re early on enough in your game, you can speak to the wanderer who’s arrived at your camp, sat near their own campfire. They’ll give you a starter bundle of resources, which includes some wood, stone, and Paldium Fragments.

