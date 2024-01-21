Palworld is the biggest game on Steam, and likely in the world, right now. The crafting and survival game with Pokemon-like creatures is bigger than anyone could’ve imagined, which is why you’ll want to be fully aware of a Palworld bug that’s “impossible to recover” from at the moment.

The Palworld bug concerns the Memory Reset Drug/Memory Wiping Medicine item. Developer Pocketpair calls it the Memory Reset Drug in a post about the bug, but in the survival game you’ll likely see it as the Memory Wiping Medicine – an item that lets you reset your stat points.

Pocketpair is recommending you don’t use this item right now, as it’s causing an unintended consequence that’s “impossible to recover” from until it can be fixed. Using it will reduce your Pal capture power and make it impossible to get back.

“Currently, using the item ‘Memory Reset Drug’ that resets the player’s status may reduce the player’s capture power and make it impossible to recover,” Pocketpair community manager ‘Kei’ says. “We are currently investigating this issue, so we apologize for the inconvenience, but please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete.”

So while our Palworld guide has everything else you need to know about getting started in Pocketpair’s game, we recommend not using the Memory Wiping Medicine for now and just sticking with the stats you have. We’ll update this story when we learn about a fix for the issue.

As the crafting monster game dominates the Steam charts, Pocketpair had to call an “emergency meeting” with Epic Games over server issues, which the Fortnite maker swiftly helped fix.

