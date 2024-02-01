Palworld has more players on Game Pass than Singapore has people

Palworld is the 2024 behemoth that no one saw coming. It was a giggle – Pokemon with guns (lol), nothing more, nothing less. Well, it’s quite significantly more. Palworld has dominated Steam, beating out Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and even Counter-Strike 2, and now it’s taken over Xbox Game Pass, too, becoming the biggest third-party game the platform has ever seen.

As if conquering Steam wasn’t enough, Palworld has shattered records on Xbox Game Pass, too, becoming the most popular third-party launch in the subscription service’s history despite literally being an early access ‘preview’ of what the survival game has in store.

Confirmed on Xbox Wire, Palworld has pulled in a colossal seven million players on Game Pass alone, and has reeled in more than three million active users per day on Xbox. To put that into perspective, that’s more than the populations of Singapore (6,014,723), Denmark (5,910,913), and Jamaica (2,825,544) – not bad, if I do say so myself.

In response to the announcement, PocketPair CEO Takuro Mizobe states that this is “just the beginning for us and Palworld,” going on to call the fan response “tremendous. It’s incredible to see the millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld.”

And I am one of those players. I’ve spent two solid weekends building my base and catching all of the Palworld Pals in order to fill out my Paldex, and it’s the most fun I’ve had playing a game in quite a while. Step aside, League of Legends Season 14, and forget the ranked grind; I want to be the greatest Pal Tamer there has ever been, the very best that no one – wait, wrong franchise.

