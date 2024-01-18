All Palworld bosses in order and how to beat them

What are the Palworld bosses? These powerful Pals are under the command of skilled Pal Tamers who don’t take kindly to newcomers. While they certainly pose a challenge, we’ve got the boss strategies you need to take all of the main bosses down without breaking a sweat. We’ve also got a collection of the free-roaming boss Pals to keep an eye out for while you’re busy exploring Palpagos Island.

The main boss challenges in Palworld require you to defeat the Palworld Pals and their Tamers within a time limit, so maximizing your damage output is key. If you’re having trouble, Palworld multiplayer can certainly help, especially if you’re part of a community-driven Palworld server. Eliminating a Palworld boss for the first time nets you Ancient Technology points, which are invaluable for expanding your Palworld base. So, whether you’re looking to progress in the Pokemon PC game or you just want to put your Palworld fighting prowess to the test, here’s every Palworld boss and how to beat them.

All Palworld bosses

Here are all the Palworld main bosses in order of appearance:

Zoe & Grizzbolt

Lily & Lyleen

Axel & Oserk

Marcus & Falaeris

Victor & Shadowbeak

Zoe & Grizzbolt

Location: Rayne Syndicate’s Tower

Challenge requirement: 30K damage in ten minutes

Ground-type Pals such as Gumoss and Fuddler should be your top picks for Pals to take into this battle since they’re super effective against Grizzbolt. Grizzbolt fires a barrage of electric missiles at long range, though it prefers to get up close and personal with its claws. Avoid the bulk of those melee attacks by putting a pillar between you and it.

Watch out for Grizzbolt’s triple ground slam attack, which he initiates immediately after running up to you – it’s possible to avoid it with a trio of well-timed dodges. Zoe periodically takes aim with her laser bolt, and you only have a short window to duck behind cover before she takes her shot. It is possible to get behind Grizzbolt to dish out melee damage with a club or spear while your Pal draws aggro, but take care to get out of range of the close-range electric AoE he casts in response.

Lily & Lyleen

Location: Free Pal Alliance Tower

Challenge requirement: 69K damage in ten minutes

Lyleen is a Grass-type Pal, so make sure to populate your team with your strongest Fire-type Pals before you take it on. We particularly recommend Vanwyrm for this fight since you can ride it to gain better maneuverability and direct its attacks manually while using it as a mount. However, this does mean that Lily & Lyleen won’t split their attention between you and your Pal, so be sure to remain on the defensive as much as possible if using this tactic.

Lyleen can emit a poison cloud directly ahead of her, so remain at a distance and aim for Lyleen’s head for critical hits. Avoid its homing bubbles and hurricanes at long range, as well as the seed grenades it periodically scatters across the battlefield. It also fires off a swift three-shot missile that you can avoid with a well-timed dodge or ducking behind a pillar.

Alpha Pal bosses

Aside from the Palworld main bosses, a variety of optional bosses can be found in certain Palworld map locations, either roaming free in the open world or at the end of dungeons. These ‘Alpha’ Pals can be either caught or defeated, and while they don’t present the same level of challenge as main bosses, they can still net you an Ancient Technology point, Ancient Civilization Parts, and other rare materials.

Here are all the Palworld boss Pals and their locations:

Alpha Pal Level Variation Location Chillet 11 Dancer on the Plains Rayne Syndicate’s Tower Gumoss 13 Suddenly Transformed Hillside Cavern Killamari 13 Emotionless Hillside Cavern Penking 15 Pioneer of the Frozen Sea Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Azurobe 17 Lady of the Lake Bamboo Groves Grintale 17 Marshmallow Body Eastern Wild Island Katress 23 Phantasmal Feline Sealed Realm of the Invincible Kingpaca 23 Supreme Fluff Commander Small Settlement Bushi 23 Vagrant Warrior Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Quivern 23 Wings of White Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Felbat 23 Gloom-shrouded Bloodsucker Sealed Realm of the Abyss Fenglope 25 Drifting Cloud Falls Mineshaft Petallia 28 Lady of the Garden Sealed Realm of Spirits Broncherry Aqua 30 Waves of Summer TBC Mammorest 38 TBC Grassy Behemoth Hills

Now that you've taken on all the Palworld bosses in the open-world game, it's time to turn your attention to Palworld breeding to discover your very own home-grown Palworld variations.