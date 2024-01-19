How to heal Pal injuries in Palworld

How do you heal and revive Palworld Pals? Palworld might be the dark game in which you can kill, eat, and enslave your Pals, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be some Pals you want to take greater care of, and might need to heal if they’re injured or knocked out in battle or work.

There are different types of maladies that can affect your Palworld Pals, from a simple cold, all the way to the grave. Different injuries require different types of medicine, which can be bought, dropped by other Pals, or crafted from various Palworld items. So, if you’ve got a poorly Pal in need of medical supplies, here’s each injury type in Palworld, what you need to heal it, and how to craft certain medicines.

Palworld injuries and how to heal Pals

There are a series of different injury types in Palworld, which can be inflicted by battling, working, and other survival hurdles. Depending on how your Pal is injured requires a different medicine type, as follows:

Injury Medicine required Cold Low-grade Medical Supplies Depressed High-grade Medical Supplies Fracture Medical Supplies Sprain Low-grade Medical Supplies Ulcer Medical Supplies Weakened High-grade Medical Supplies Incapacitated Send to Palbox

To regain health, you just need to let your pal rest. It can remain in your party, but must be inactive to do so. Simply press E to return your Pal to its Pal Shere.

Revive Incapacitated Pals

To revive a Pal who has been completely knocked out, you must head back to your nearby Palbox, place it inside, and for the 10-minute timer to count down. When the Pal has rested up for long enough, it will be ready to fight once more.

This can only be said of Pals you have already caught. If you take battling too far and knock out a wild Pal, you cannot catch or revive it.

How to obtain Palworld medical supplies

There are three types of medical supplies, as we’ve mentioned above. Depending on which injury your Pal is suffering from, you might need any one of Low-Grade Medical Supplies, High-Grade Medical Supplies, or Standard Medical Supplies. Here’s how to obtain or craft each of them.

Low-Grade Medical Supplies

Can drop from: Flopie, Lyleen, Vaelet

Purchased for: 240 Gold

Crafted with: Five red berries and two horns

Medical Supplies

Can drop from: N/A

Purchased for: 800 Gold

Crafted with: Three ingots, three horns, one bone

High-Grade Medical Supplies

Can drop from: N/A

Purchased for: 3,000 Gold

Crafted with: Five ingots, five horns, two bones

So, whether you’re feeding medicine to your Pal or chucking them in the Palbox for a few minutes, they should be right as rain in no time. Knowing the Palworld type chart might help keep your Pals healthy for longer, as does keeping them well fed. Meanwhile, you can build a team of the strongest Pals via Palworld breeding, making parents of your very best monsters.