All Palworld jobs and work explained

What are the available Palworld jobs? While we have incredible animals like giraffes and elephants roaming around doing absolutely nothing, it’s fair to say they could contribute something to society. In Palworld, Pals are used to benefit local communities by generating electricity or mining ore, doing things that need to be done. No matter how big or small the Pal is, if there’s something that needs doing, you can be sure the best creature is on the job.

In this utopian Palworld society, Pals have more work to do than most humans. Remember, some of the creatures in the Palworld Paldeck are capable of breathing fire, creating electricity, and spitting huge amounts of water, they’re beasts capable of performing miracles. Don’t feel too bad putting your Pals to work, there are much worse alternatives in this open-world game like being turned into food.

Palworld Works

Almost every Pal can perform a base activity, but it depends heavily on what the Pal looks like and what abilities it has.

Here are all of the Palworld jobs on offer:

Water plants with Water Pals.

Power generators with Electric Pals.

Provide fire for campfires and cooking equipment like industrial ovens with Flame Pals.

Lift items (needs hands).

Craft items (needs hands).

Build items (needs hands).

Sow seeds (needs hands).

Harvest plants (requires equipment).

Defend against attacks from enemies.

Perform factory work to mass-produce gear.

And there you have it, all of the tasks your Pals can perform in Palworld to help upgrade your camp and more. You don’t have to wait much longer before the Palworld release date is here, so you may want to learn about which Palworld starter you want to take on your journey.