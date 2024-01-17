Boost your Palworld fps with this new Nvidia driver download

Download this new Nvidia GeForce driver and your system will be primed and ready for Palworld, plus it supports the new RTX 4070 Super too.

Nvidia GeForce driver 546_65 Palworld RTX 4070 Super support
The Palworld early access release date is just a couple of days away and we can’t wait to try out the new pal-catching, pal-blasting, pal-punching extravaganza. However, if you’re after the best performance and you own an Nvidia graphics card – or laptop with an Nvidia GPU – be sure to grab this latest Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver 546.65 download before you begin playing.

The new Nvidia “Game Ready” driver brings with it official support for Palworld, including the ability to use DLSS 2 to boost your frame rate. Also, for those thinking of buying one of the best graphics card to go with the game, the driver also adds official support for the brand-new RTX 4070 Super GPU too.

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver 546.65 doesn’t boast too much else in its arsenal, with just Palworld added to the company’s roster of officially supported games. Likewise, while we’re expecting the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super to arrive in mere days, these haven’t been added to this official driver release.

The RTX 4070 Super, meanwhile, has impressed us with its balance of gaming performance and price. It’s a solid upgrade over the original RTX 4070 and generally a decent-value option for those with… ok, so it’s still $600 but as far as modern graphics card go, that’s not crazy money.

As for Palworld, if you’re only passingly familiar, the game falls into the broad monster-taming category where players get to round up and master the game’s titular “Pals”. Once prepared, players can then pit them in battles against each other in FPS style. Yes, it’s basically Pokemon with guns and you can find out more about the Palworld release date here.

