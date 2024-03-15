Palworld is about to get one of the best features from RPG games

Palworld is getting its first raid boss as developer Pocketpair reveals the gothic character and evil Pal, Bellanoir, set for new update.

Palworld raid bosses: A creature from Pokemon style survival game Palworld
PCGamesN

Published:

Palworld 

Palworld, the popular Pokémon-style survival game, will be getting its first ever raid battle boss. Bellanoir, as teased in the reveal trailer, awaits players for a showdown as a brand-new evil Pal to tame. So, if you love the world bosses in Diablo 4, or the heavies you face in the likes of Destiny 2 and World of Warcraft, Palworld is about to feel more like those classic RPGs.

In an official release trailer, Palworld developer Pocketpair has announced that players of the survival game will be able to experience their first raid battle. When it comes to a release date of this new boss though, for now, it’s “coming soon.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Bellanoir, as featured in the trailer, is a powerful evil Pal that “is laying siege to the Palpagos Islands” and challenges Pal Tamers to a new monster-taming challenge. It’s currently unclear how the new raid boss will differ from the existing Palworld bosses, or how the raid battles will work, but her evil presence will be upon players in due course.

The trailer does show however that players may be required to mount a crystal onto an altar to summon Bellanoir. Following this, a fiery meteor shower descends before revealing this evil Pal ready for battle.

Palworld cemented its place in our new PC games for 2024 with good reason and there’s plenty more on the list to enjoy. If you’re new to Palworld or searching fervently for tips and tricks, our Palworld guide will do you a great service.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Grace has been writing about gaming and tech for most of her career. You'll mostly find her writing guides about Fortnite, Starfield, and all sorts of RPGs, action games, and management games. She's ploughed many hours into The Sims 4, loves Warzone, and is partial to jumping into GTA V now and again to keep the good times rollin'. When she's not playing games, you'll find her sipping a cup of tea and reading a good book, usually of the sci-fi ilk.