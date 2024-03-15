Palworld is about to get one of the best features from RPG games

Palworld, the popular Pokémon-style survival game, will be getting its first ever raid battle boss. Bellanoir, as teased in the reveal trailer, awaits players for a showdown as a brand-new evil Pal to tame. So, if you love the world bosses in Diablo 4, or the heavies you face in the likes of Destiny 2 and World of Warcraft, Palworld is about to feel more like those classic RPGs.

In an official release trailer, Palworld developer Pocketpair has announced that players of the survival game will be able to experience their first raid battle. When it comes to a release date of this new boss though, for now, it’s “coming soon.”

Bellanoir, as featured in the trailer, is a powerful evil Pal that “is laying siege to the Palpagos Islands” and challenges Pal Tamers to a new monster-taming challenge. It’s currently unclear how the new raid boss will differ from the existing Palworld bosses, or how the raid battles will work, but her evil presence will be upon players in due course.

The trailer does show however that players may be required to mount a crystal onto an altar to summon Bellanoir. Following this, a fiery meteor shower descends before revealing this evil Pal ready for battle.

Palworld cemented its place in our new PC games for 2024 with good reason and there’s plenty more on the list to enjoy. If you’re new to Palworld or searching fervently for tips and tricks, our Palworld guide will do you a great service.

