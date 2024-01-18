Palworld isn’t the next The Day Before, devs promise

Palworld is Pocketpair’s upcoming Pokemon-style crafting game that feels a little too good to be true. With myriad Pals – or Pokemon – mirroring Nintendo’s pocket monsters (with a few tweaks here and there), you’d be forgiven for asking if there’s something sinister going on with Palworld – especially after all of the chaos with The Day Before. The devs, however, have insisted that their new adventure is completely legitimate.

We all remember The Day Before, Fntastic’s controversial zombie ‘MMORPG.’ The entire premise was perhaps too exciting, and after only four days in the wild, a slew of technical issues, and accusations over the use of AI and asset flipping, Fntastic pulled the game and closed its doors. In some ways, Palworld‘s overt similarities to Nintendo’s long-running epic, as well as the idea of ‘Pokemon with guns,’ also make it feel to good to be real.

However, Pocketpair has been quick to dispel concerns over the game being illegitimate, with its official FAQ doubling down on the fact that Palworld is “not a scam.”

“Is this game a scam? Or is it a money-making MMO or virtual currency game?” asks the FAQ, to which Pocketpair responds “It is not a scam and will definitely be released on January 19.

“Palworld is a typical Steam game, you buy it once and it is yours forever. While we may consider expansions after the full release, that is a conversation we will all have together, as a community, when the time comes!”

I’m currently watching former League of Legends caster turned streamer Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont play Palworld live, and while it certainly looks pretty janky, it seems like a full, complete game, with a fleshed out crafting system, abundance of creatures, and a sizable open world.

Is it going to be game of the year? I highly doubt it. Does it look like something fun for me to mess around with until the Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release date rolls around? Absolutely.

So if you, like me, are planning to dive into this bizarre world of Pokemon and AK47s, then take a look at the list of Palworld Pals to help you choose your future teammates.

