Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date pushed back to 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2‘s release date has been pushed back to next year. Developer Hardsuit Labs explains to fans in a statement on Twitter (below) that, due to the “ambitions” the team set, it is no longer able to hit the initial target of a 2020 launch.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game,” the statement reads. “Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time.

“This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving [the] launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible. This is not a decision taken lightly, nor is it the first option we considered. We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organisational changes that will help us achieve that goal.”

The vampire game’s launch was initially set for launch in early 2020, but the developer made the call to delay Bloodlines 2 late last year so the team could focus on sharpening up the player experience.

As this is the second delay the game has seen, it is perhaps unsurprising to see Hardsuit Labs discuss sharing organisational changes that will help them hit its new window. Regardless, a polished experience will likely be worth the wait.

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

