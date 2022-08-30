DnD-style RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has new pirate DLC

The latest expansion for DnD-style RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a good old-fashioned tale of undead pirates and a cursed ship – and it adds a new endless roguelike mode to keep your party on their toes. The Treasure of the Midnight Isle is available for the RPG game now, rounding out Wrath of the Righteous’ first season of DLC content.

The Treasure of the Midnight Isle can be played as part of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous main campaign, or in a standalone roguelike mode. Either way, the new expansion adds a mysterious archipelago to explore and pillage, with tons of new weapons, items, and hazards to encounter.

Developer Owlcat says Treasure of the Midnight Isle is a great opportunity to try out different character builds and party compositions, digging into the flexibility offered by the Pathfinder roleplaying system. If a party gets wiped out, you’ll still benefit from progress they’ve made through the archipelago.

Naturally, where there’s enormous piles of gold to find, you’re bound to find a dragon or two. You’ll also be uncovering the mystery surrounding the ghostly ship you’ve set sail aboard as you press deeper into the inky darkness.

Treasure of the Midnight Isle is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store now.