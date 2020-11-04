Legion Games launches #PauseYourGame event for Armistice Day

Last month, The Legion Games announced #PauseYourGame – a week-long series of streams, tournaments, giveaways, and more, followed by a digital commemoration of Armistice Day. Well, the event’s now here. It’s November 4, which means we’ve got seven days of great gaming content to enjoy starting today, all to help support an excellent cause.

Hosted by popular streamer Hannah ‘Lomadiah’ Rutherford and supported by official media partners PCGamesN and The Loadout, as well as the UK Interactive Entertainment Association (Ukie), #PauseYourGame launches today. It runs through to November 11 – Armistice Day – at which point The Legion Games will ask those in the streaming and gaming communities to do exactly that: pause their activity – whether that’s their gaming, streaming, or another kind of social activity – to take two minutes at 11:00 GMT to mark the national, collective moment of Remembrance.

As you can see on The Legion Games’ website (and below), there’s a jam-packed schedule of goodies to tune into over the course of the week, kicking off with an event launch from Lomadiah.

According to the schedule, there’ll be streams of some great new PC games to catch, including The Red Lantern, Watch Dogs Legion, and then Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla later in the week when the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla release date has rolled around.

TwoAngryGamers will be joining during the week for an ‘IRL Ghost Lap’ in Skyrim and a ‘Takeshi’s Castle: Fall Guys’ event, along with influencers Ashens and RadderssGaming who’ll be joining Lomadiah, too. Plus, there’ll be The Legion Games’ inaugural speedrunning even in Portal 2 to watch, too, and more. You can tune in via the Twitch channels noted for each stream in the schedule above.

The Legion Games is an initiative of charity The Royal British Legion that uses gaming to support the Armed Forces community in the UK, helping both serving and former members, and connecting people through a shared love of gaming. For updates on the #PauseYourGame event and what The Legion Games has in store, be sure to follow the action on Twitter and Instagram at those links, and head to the organisation’s site here if you want to help fundraise as there are some free overlays, holding screens, and logos to download.