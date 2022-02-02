Grab Payday 2, a great Diablo-like, and 13 other goodies for $8.99 and support charity

Safe In Our World is a charity dedicated to raising awareness about mental health concerns in the gaming community and promoting positive change in the wider game industry. Launched by industry veterans back in 2019, the charity’s been hard at work over the past few years, launching initiatives such as #LevelUpMentalHealth and a podcast, among other ventures. Now, the charity is releasing a new games bundle packed with goodies.

SIOW has partnered with Fanatical to launch the Winter Blues Bundle, which is a collection of games designed to help players feel good and have fun in what can be a challenging season. The offering includes 13 games and two DLC packs, which will cost just $8.99 – a very sweet deal indeed considering SIOW says the bundle is worth more than $250.

As to what’s included, there’s the ever-popular multiplayer co-op shooter Payday 2 in the mix, which sees you and a gaggle of your buds head to Washington DC for an “epic crime spree”, completing jobs and racking up rewards.

Elsewhere, there’s the popular Diablo-like ARPG Titan Quest – and, better yet, it’s the Anniversary Edition, which comes with a bunch of new features, extra content, and mod support. Here’s the full list of what’s included in the Winter Blues Bundle:

Dragons: Dawn of New Riders

Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion

Payday 2

GRIP: Combat Racing

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

Eastside Hockey Manager

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition

Pure Pool

The Persistence

The Ship: Remasted

Portal Knights

DLC Fall Guys: Collector’s Pack

DLC Fall Guys: Popstars

Proceeds from the bundle will go towards providing mental health training, supporting SIOW’s future initiatives, and extending its LevelUpMentalHealth campaign. The bundle will go live on Fanatical on February 4 at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm GMT.

If you’re keen to find out more about Safe In Our World’s work and mission, you can head to the charity’s website at that link.