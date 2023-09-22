Is Payday 3 down? Current server status

Are Payday 3 servers down? The third instalment in the Payday series went straight to the top of the Steam best sellers chart on release day, but its immediate success came with a downside as servers were slammed and error codes started popping up. While developer Starbreeze has been open with communication and quick to fix issues, there may still be a rocky road ahead.

For most multiplayer games, server issues come with the territory. When too many people try to play the game at once, sometimes those servers just can’t hack it. Payday 3 is no different, and too many heisters spoil the… heist. Or something. In fact, since Payday 3 is an ‘always online’ co-op game, there’s no real way to get around it. If you’re having issues, here’s the current lowdown on whether Payday 3 is down right now.

Are Payday 3 servers down?

Payday 3 servers are currently up and running, but there have been some issues since release that could come back. If you find that matchmaking is taking a long time or you can’t get into the game at all, there could be recurring issues.

Depending on what’s happening, there might be some ways around the problem. If you experience matchmaking problems, you could always try playing Payday 3 solo for the time being. If you can’t get into the game at all or are experiencing a Payday 3 error code, you might have to just wait it out.

What is the Payday 3 server status?

Starbreeze is being incredibly transparent about the Payday 3 server status as it changes, and has confirmed that the current server status is being “continuously” communicated via their Twitter profile.

Regarding the Payday 3 release date matchmaking and server issues, Starbreeze released the following statement: “The release of PAYDAY 3 is the culmination of many years of hard work, and seeing the reactions during the first hours was fantastic for all of us. We are of course incredibly disappointed that the infrastructure didn’t hold up as expected, and although it’s impossible to prepare for every scenario – we should be able to do better. We will work tirelessly until we have restored all services and our players can get to heisting again without issues.”

When the Payday 3 server status is a green light, smiley face, or check mark, make sure you are ready with the best Payday 3 weapons for the best chance of success in every one of the Payday 3 heists. If servers are offline, perhaps you could try one of our favorite stealth games and hacking games to keep your brain in heist mode.