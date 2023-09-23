Payday 3 is finally here, but the Starbreeze always-online heist shooter has already had quite a rough launch. Matchmaking issues have plagued both the early access period and yesterday’s full launch, but Starbreeze is saying that things are already starting to “look better” with more fixes and improvements on the way.

The Payday 3 matchmaking issues haven’t been kept a secret, so if you want to be up to date with how the online connection is holding up we’ve got a to-the-minute Payday 3 server status article to keep you in the know. That said, none of this mitigates how players who decided to buy early access have had a less than favorable launch in the FPS game, as Payday 3 has been struggling.

While the Payday 3 Steam reviews are already looking pretty bad, Starbreeze has provided an update this morning on Saturday, September 23, saying that some improvements should already be seen for a few players.

“Status update: Things are starting to look better. We’re seeing players being able to create lobbies again and getting back in the game,” Starbreeze says. “You still might have a few issues, bear with us while we focus on stabilizing! Thank you heisters!”

A proper update should be dropping any minute, but this is good news at least. While you can technically play Payday 3 solo, the always-online nature of the game means you could even have trouble with that at the moment.

If you’re on the fence about the evolution of the co-op heist genre, our Payday 3 review analyzes everything you need to know about the game. The shooter is also on Game Pass, so if you’re a subscriber you can quite easily try it out for yourself with some friends, the way it’s meant to be played.

We’ve got your back when it comes to Payday, as we’ve already broken down the Payday 3 system requirements in relation to your PC, alongside a wishlist of what we hope will be the best Payday 3 mods to get your imagination running wild.