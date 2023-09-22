Best Payday 3 mods wishlist

What are the best Payday 3 mods? We’re in the early days of Starbreeze Studios’s latest co-op heist game, but the modding community is hard at work creating new assets to change how the game looks and works. However, it’s early doors right now, so we’re going to have to wait to see what the modders are cooking up.

At the very least, though, the base FPS game is indeed very good; you can read our Payday 3 review to learn more. So what sort of Payday 3 mods can we expect will be the very best? Well, we can imagine that they’ll expand on the available Payday 3 heists to give would-be thieves more of a challenge down the road. Indulge us, then, as we speculate the potential for Payday 3 in its modding scene over the next few years.

Payday 3 mods speculation

Here are the type of mods we hope to see in Payday 3:

Gameplay

Textures

Overhauls

The Payday 2 mod scene had a lot of modifications to the game’s UI, textures, and some gameplay changes. Mods such as the Better Assault Indicator were just better at conveying important information during tense moments. However, if there’s one mod, we really hope makes a return is the Better Bots mod. This mod makes it easier to play on your own by drastically improving the AI of your teammates. For those who prefer to play Payday 3 solo, this may be a decent alternative someday.

Texture mods are also popular with fans, such as replacing the first-aid kits with Scooby Snack boxes from Scooby Doo. Some may also prefer to have mechanics from other games, such as leaning while aiming or playing the game in third-person, reworking the user interface to change the type of game and give a wider viewpoint.

We’re hoping the Metal Gear Solid Detection mod from Payday 2 makes a return. This simple mod replaces the mundane alert effect for the panic-inducing MGS alert sound effect to make the following shootout and escape sequence all the more tense.

Overhauls

Overhaul mods completely change the game by rebalancing skills, including higher difficulties, new maps, and much more. When these mods arrive, they instantly become some of the best of the bunch and the ones that are easy to recommend that you download. Payday 2 had the Crackdown mod, which did all of this and gave players new enemies to fight against.

So those are the types of Payday 3 mods that we’re looking forward to seeing. The early signs are encouraging, but in the meantime, you can learn more about the best Payday 3 weapons or tinker with the Payday 3 settings to get the best performance.