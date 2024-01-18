Payday 3 is going through a very rough patch. Arriving in September 2023, the eagerly awaited heist shooter had big expectations to meet. Payday 2 had more or less created an entirely new genre, and cultivated a huge following thanks to its smart, small-scale co-op gameplay and a series of well-loved updates. Payday 3 on the other hand suffered from technical and server issues, delayed patches, and a rapid exodus of its player base, which largely returned to its more reliable predecessor. As it stands, Payday 3 has a ‘mostly negative’ Steam rating based on recent player feedback. Likewise, its peak Steam player count for the last 24 hours is just 713 – Payday 2’s is 33,550. But Starbreeze Studios says it has a plan, and is assembling a new “strike team” composed of series veterans to rescue Payday 3 and make it the game that fans always wanted.

Payday 3 may be struggling, but if Cyberpunk 2077 can find a way back, and become one of the best FPS games ever, potentially, Starbreeze’s heist shooter can have a redemption arc, too. Technical problems aside, if you’re a big Payday 2 fan, the foundations are here for a satisfying sequel. Starbreeze needs to win back trust. It feels like Payday 3 could use a complete relaunch. Perhaps this new “strike team” will deliver on all fronts.

“We’re well aware that many of you aren’t satisfied with the game the way it is in its current state,” Starbreeze says. “Since launch, we’ve been reading your valuable feedback in forums, social media and in video comments in addition to the feature upvote page. In order to turn your feedback into action, we’ve put together a strike team of veteran developers from the design, community, communication and production teams with the focus on bringing Payday 3 up to where it will meet your expectations.

“This team is currently creating a plan, deciding what will shape the game into the heisting experience you expect from a Payday sequel in both the short and long term. We want to be careful to not simply react, and deal with any possible improvements one by one with the care, thought and planning they deserve. In February, we will communicate a plan detailing the upcoming improvements and when you can expect to see them in the game.”

Despite its issues, Payday 3 was one of the top-earning Steam games for 2023. Starbreeze, however, has upcoming competition, as GTFO developer 10 Chambers – a studio composed of former Payday designers – is developing a rival crime game, which it recently shared in an exclusive PCGamesN interview.

