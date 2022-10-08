Persona 3 and 4 PC release date set for Steam and Game Pass

That’s right, the Persona 3 and 4 PC ports have had their release dates announced alongside the other modern platforms, with Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden soon to be available on PC via both Steam and an Xbox Game Pass subscription according to developer Atlus.

Both classic RPG games will be made available early next year, with a release date set for January 19, 2023. We’ve been waiting quite some time for Atlus to finally reveal the release date for the two classic Persona games on more modern platforms, after it was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase earlier this year that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal would be coming to that ecosystem, with other modern platform announcements following.

This means Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to PC and modern platforms – keep in mind P4G is already on Steam – just three months after the rerelease of Persona 5 Royal on PC and modern platforms as well.

Persona 5 Royal is set to come to PC later this month, and we’ve got all the Persona 5 Royal system requirements to help you make an informed decision about your purchase or Game Pass download. Sadly though the game still isn’t Steam Deck verified, although that could change in the run-up to release.

There’s also the possibility of remakes of Persona 2 and 3 at some point in the future, as a recent Atlus survey revealed that a survey it sent out that asked about remakes had those two games at the top of fans’ lists. Of the fans that took the survey, 78.9% said they would want to play remakes of both Persona 3 (Persona 3, P3 FES, and P3 Portable) and Persona 2 (P2: Innocent Sin and P2: Eternal Punishment)

If this Persona news has given you the urge to play more similar games, or even just add more from the genre to your ever-growing backlog, we’ve got a list of the best JRPGs on PC in 2022 for you to peruse.