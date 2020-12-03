PES 2021 Season Update’s new data pack has arrived with new faces and kits

Fans of Konami’s PES series have had to make do with an updated version of PES 2020, but the good news is that the publisher has kept things current with a steady stream of fresh content and data. Data pack 3.0 for eFootball PES 2021 Season Update has arrived, bringing with it a host of new player faces, kits, and more.

To start off, there are 85 new and updated player faces included in the free pack. Konami highlights a few – there’s Roger Ibañez (AS Roma), Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) and Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord). You’ll also find updated kits for more than 100 teams, which include Italy, Brazil, Wales, Bulgaria, FC Nantes, AS Monaco, and AS Roma. All of these teams and more will now have their most up-to-date uniforms and kits available in the football game.

Data Pack 3.0 also marks the start for the release of new Iconic Moment Series players, and you can expect more of these to follow next month.

This month, you’ll see:

Frank Lampard (Iconic Match: 30/04/2005)

Petr Čech (Iconic Match: 19/05/2012)

Johan Cruijff (Iconic Match: 01/03/1978)

Patrick Kluivert (Iconic Match: 02/02/2002)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Iconic Match: 27/09/1980)

Franz Beckenbauer (Iconic Match: 08/05/1976)

Lothar Matthäus (Iconic Match: 21/11/1992)

The pack also includes visual updates to FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou, the official Russian Premier Liga 2020-2021 Winter ball, and a selection of new boots from Adidas and Nike.

The update is available now, and your copy of PES 2021 Season Update will download the new data the next time you launch it.