Phasmophobia ouija board questions – how to use a ouija board

What are the questions you can ask the ouija board in Phasmophobia? Something we’d never thought we’d ask ourselves, but here we are in 2020, where online co-op games are the best way to link up with pals – and what better way than hunting ghosts in the dark, armed with a radio and some precarious equipment? And what better way to find a ghost than to use the paranormal equivalent of WhatsApp: the ouija board.

You might be slightly frustrated by Phasmophobia’s voice recognition, it can be a little clunky to use, but preserve and you can utilise not only the spirit box in Phasmophobia, but also the ouija board. By asking your aloof apparition some questions in order to coax out some answers, you can tick off objectives to complete the mission of finding out which ghost you’re hunting.

Of course, that’s not all there is to it, you can’t simply walk up to the ghost and say, “hey buddy, why don’t you cool it with all the haunting, yeah?” That’s not going to go down well. Firstly, it will anger it and it will hunt you and your sanity will slowly deplete until you’re a snivelling wreck in the corner, or dead. So, here’s how to use a ouija board and the questions you can ask.

PHASMOPHOBIA OUIJA BOARD QUESTIONS

To use a ouija board, you’ll first need to find one, as it won’t be with your starting equipment. If you do happen across one, you need to left click it and wait for it to glow. Once it does, you can begin your line of questioning. Using a ouija board will affect your sanity, and some questions will make the ghost angry, just so you know.

The Phasmophobia questions are:

Who did you kill?

Who is your victim?

What is the name of the person you killed?

What is the name of the person you murdered?

What is your victim?

Did you murder?

Who did you murder?

Who died?

How old are you?

What is your age?

Are you old?

Are you young?

How long have you been dead?

How many years ago did you die?

How long have you been here?

How long ago did you die?

When did you die?

How many are in this room?

How many people are in this room?

How many people are in here?

How many ghosts are in this room?

How many ghosts are in here?

Are you alone?

Are we alone?

Who is here?

Who is in this room?

Where are you?

What is your favourite room?

Where is your room?

What is your room?

Are you here?

Are you close?

Are there any spirits?

Are you near?

Are you around?

A slight tip, there are some Phasmophobia ghosts that are vulnerable to ouija boards, such as the Demon, but almost all ghosts dislike this method as there’s a chance it will anger them and you will be hunted.

