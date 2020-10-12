Back to Top

Phasmophobia dirty sink guide – how to get dirty water

Here's how to anger a ghost and snap a picture of dirty water

How do you get dirty water in Phasmophobia? The optional side quest can deliver a nice wad of cash and it’s pretty easy to complete, once you know how. It won’t put your life in too much danger, but just enough to make you think twice before plucking it from the whiteboard at the beginning of the game. Here’s a quick way to get dirty water in Phasmophobia, and how to get in and out before you’re gobbled up by a ghostie, or your sanity levels are sent plummeting through the creaky floorboards.

To make dirty water in Phasmophobia, you need to make sure you’re moving as a unit, so group up and grab the camera, as you need it to snap a picture of the dirty sink. There are plenty of sinks in Phasmophobia, found in either a bathroom or the kitchen depending on the building you’re investigating, sometimes if you’re lucky, they’re already brimming with dirty water, but other times you need the help of a ghost to make this happen – the filthy phantoms.

If you interact with the tap, clean water will flow, and it’s only if a ghost is super angry or interacts with the sink itself, that the water will turn brown. So, here’s how to get dirty water in Phasmophobia.

How to get dirty water in Phasmophobia

Sometimes if a ghost enters the sink area and interacts with the sink, the water will turn brown. Other times, the ghost will need a bit of persuading. There are a few things that will anger a ghost, it really doesn’t like being called by its name, so trying to find out its name using a ouija board or spirit box is a good idea. Doing other things to anger the ghost, like sticking together as a group, moving objects, and turning the lights on will also anger the ghost – making it likely that it’ll wander and flick on some taps.

Once the ghost interacts with the taps and the water runs brown, all that’s left to do is snap a picture. Make sure that the room is clear of smudge sticks and the crucifix as these items subdue the ghost and it won’t interact with the sink.

Gina Lees

Deputy guides editor

Updated:

Gina adores an unpredictable story in an obscure setting. Her words have appeared at Green Man Gaming and, alongside her dedication to sim management games, she’s also a card game enthusiast.

