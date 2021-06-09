Phasmophobia dev teases mystery update coming this Friday

Ah, Phasmophobia. A horror game perfect for those who love tracking down spooks just as much as they love being chased by – and falling victim – to them. It’s seen a fair number of updates ushering in new content since it launched in early access last year, with the most recent looking to add two new Phasmophobia ghost types to the game’s beta build. Now, there’s something else on the way – but it’s a bit of a mystery.

Developer Kinetic Games has posted a couple of cryptic tweets on the indie game’s channel which indicate there’s something new, and potentially pretty exciting, coming to Phasmophobia’s beta build (where new content gets tested ahead of its release into the live game, as you’d expect), and soon. “New beta patch will be out this Friday. Not everything is on Trello”, the tweet reads, with a beady eyes emoji hinting at… something.

“What could it be?” a follow-up post teases, with the most teaser-y of emojis next to that, too: the thinking face. But that’s it. Hmm.

Much of the game’s planned content gets posted into its public Trello board (with the two new ghost types getting announced via this recently), but it seems the dev’s holding something back. Unfortunately, we won’t know for sure until Friday rolls around, but some fans are getting their guesses in now.

What could it be? 🤔 — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) June 7, 2021

Some reckon it could be a new feature like adding a player while in-game or something for players that have been downed to do. Others are hoping for a new map to tackle, or some new tasks and tools. Some fans are saying it could be the two new ghost types previously announced, but given they’re on the Trello board – and the dev has specifically indicated that some of this new mystery content isn’t – it seems pretty unlikely this is what the tweet’s referring to.

Whatever it might be, keep a weather eye on the Phasmophobia Twitter channel on Friday if you’re keen to find out.