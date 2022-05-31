PUBG 18.1 ranked season release date, Paramo map is back

PUBG Battlegrounds players can try out the latest update for the battle royale game today by jumping into the PC test server, ahead of the arrival of the PUBG 18.1 ranked season release date. The new patch, which is due to release on June 8, also changes up the map rotation slightly and increases item spawn rates to increase healing potential in the multiplayer game.

The patch brings the start of PUBG Battlegrounds ranked season 18 when it launches on live servers next week, and also switches up the map rotation and frequency. Those playing normal matches will notice that Vikendi is gone again, with the snowy map leaving to make way for the return of Paramo’s active volcano environment alongside regulars Erangel, Miramar, Taego, and Sanhok. Paramo has seen some slight tweaks to add additional rocks and cover, along with a unique-looking spiral well.

The ranked map rotation has been tweaked slightly to increase the odds of players parachuting onto Taego, with a split of 40% of games on Erangel, 30% on Miramar, and 30% on Taego. Rewards from ranked season 17 will also be available to claim once ranked season 18 is underway and must be claimed by the end of the season.

PUBG Battlegrounds 18.1 ranked season release date and maintenance

The PUBG Battlegrounds 18.1 update and ranked season 18 are due to go live following maintenance on June 7-8. Maintenance dates and times for your region are as follows:

PDT: June 7, 5:30pm – June 8, 1:30am

June 7, 5:30pm – June 8, 1:30am EDT: June 7, 8:30pm – June 8, 4:30am

June 7, 8:30pm – June 8, 4:30am BST: June 8, 1:30am – 9:30am

June 8, 1:30am – 9:30am CEST: June 8, 2:30am – 10:30am

June 8, 2:30am – 10:30am KST: June 8, 9:30am – 5:30pm

Players in normal matches will notice an increase in healing items, with a buff to total item spawn rates on both Erangel and Miramar and some tweaks to specific item spawn rates to slightly increase the healing available. The Krafton team notes that the increased chance of weapon and attachment spawns was causing players to be more generally aggressive, hence the increased demand for healing items.

The game previously known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently featured a PUBG x Nier crossover with skins from both Nier Replicant and Nier Automata. If you’re playing PUBG, you can check out our top Battlegrounds tips and tricks as well as the best PUBG weapons and guns in 2022 to ensure you claim that delicious chicken dinner.

