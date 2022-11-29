Nvidia reveals Portal RTX release date and RTX 4000 giveaway

We've finally got a Portal RTX release date, and the revamped first-person puzzler's launch party is set to include an RTX 4000 graphics card giveaway

Portal RTX: GladOS with game level backdrop

Updated:

Gaming hardwarePortal

Portal RTX launch details have arrived, including DLSS 3 performance expectations and more. In celebration of the game’s arrival, Nvidia is also giving away RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards, both of which will pair nicely with the refreshed first-person puzzler.

Nvidia’s latest press release finally provides a Portal RTX release date, as it’ll land on December 8, 2022 – just in time for its 15th anniversary. Better still, if you own the original, you’ll be able to download it for free, so you’ll be able to return to Aperture Science without paying a penny.

In a way, the new Portal RTX remake is designed to showcase the power of DLSS 3 and RTX 4000 – Nvidia’s new collection of best graphics card contenders. According to the green team’s in-house benchmarks, using a Lovelace GPU and its frame generation tech will almost treble performance (2.8X). Of course, if you’re rocking an older RTX GPU, you’ll still be able to embrace DLSS 2 and boost fps, but you’ll likely notice a difference in clarity.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s worth noting that Portal isn’t the only game getting an ‘RTX Remix’, as Minecraft and Quake 2 revamps are on the cards. The project is being handled by Nvidia’s Lightspeed Studios, and the dev’s head, John Spitzer, says the modding platform will help bring “new, bleeding-edge techniques while staying true to the original spirit of the game.”

If you’re stuck with a GTX GPU, or you’re looking to build the best gaming PC possible, then you’re in luck. Nvidia has big plans for its Portal with RTX Launch Party, which includes an RTX 4000 giveaway. If you’ve already splashed out on an RTX 4090, you’ll want to still check it out, as free Portal RTX codes are also up for grabs.

More from PCGamesN

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.