9/10 VR game gets free DLC and a big discount for new players

PowerWash Simulator VR is about to get better as the Muckingham Files are coming, free of charge to all players. These six levels add a ton of new content to enjoy, showing that long-term support across PC and VR is at the forefront for developers nDreams and FuturLab.

In our PowerWash Simulator VR review, we were enamored with the port of the popular indie game stating that it “sets a new standard for the care and attention to detail that devs must now meet when porting their games into virtual reality”. PowerWash Simulator ultimately landed itself on our list of the best Meta Quest 3 games too.

The Muckingham Files DLC brings six new levels to PowerWash Sim VR, some of which are similar to existing jobs, but they have a mysterious new twists added including items you might stumble across and new messages from clients.

It sets an exciting precedent for PowerWash Simulator VR going forward because there are plenty of DLC opportunities in the base PC title that can make the jump to virtual reality. We hope to see the Tomb Raider, Back to the Future, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Final Fantasy levels eventually make their way to the VR version at some point.

Better still, if you’re yet to dive into PowerWash Simulator VR, you can get 25% off on the Meta Quest store for a limited time. Remember, if you’ve got friends who are planning to buy the game, be sure to send a referral link to earn yourself some store credit.

Tucked in under this content update is also a pretty big quality-of-life change, as auto-save has now been enabled, and will save job progression every 10 minutes. This is on top of some other, unspecified bug fixes and general improvements.

PowerWash Simulator VR is currently available on the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro it could arrive on more of the best VR headsets soon.