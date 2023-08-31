Prime Gaming members can claim Football Manager 2023 and six more great games free with their monthly rewards in September. If you’ve ever wondered why Football Manager 2023 is considered one of the best sports games around, you’re in luck – it joins the lineup of Prime Gaming rewards for the upcoming month, meaning subscribers can claim it completely free. There’s also in-game rewards for games including Diablo 4, Honkai Star Rail, Overwatch 2, and more, so read on for the full list.

Football Manager 2023 goes beyond being just one of the best management games – in many ways, it captures the spirit of ‘the beautiful game’ better than even the likes of FIFA can achieve. Arrange your backroom staff, get your scouts out there, find the next great talent, and bring them on board to take your team to the top – FM has long been regarded as so accurate to life that real-world clubs make use of the game’s in-game stats to help them find hidden talent.

The other free games for September include in-depth Bronze Age multiplayer strategy game Ozymandias, turn-based RPG Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy, old-school point and click adventure Dexter Stardust, chess-themed roguelike Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate, wine-making farming game Hundred Days, and the mysterious Unsolved Case: Murderous Script.

There’s also plenty of bonus in-game content available to members. The Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards this month give you two Vermilion weapon cosmetics, while Overwatch 2 players get the Owl Guardian Mercy skin. You can snag a healthy 400,000 Bloodpoints for Dead by Daylight, free Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail, and a big Destiny 2 bundle including an emote, a sparrow, a ship, and a shader. For all the details, the full list is below.

Prime Gaming rewards – September 2023

Here are all the Amazon Prime Gaming rewards currently listed for September 2023. Games and in-game content are yours to keep forever once claimed. You’ll also get a free monthly Twitch subscription to use on the channel of your choice as part of your membership.

Prime Gaming free games

September 7 : Football Manager 2023 [Epic Games Store]

Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games code] September 28: Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator [Amazon Games]

Prime Gaming in-game rewards

Now Available : Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II – World Series of Warzone Designated Driver Bundle

Summertime Madness [Legacy Games Code] September 1: Dead Island 2 – From Dusk’ Plaid Whacker

My Pet Hooligan – Cinematic Full Outfit September 14: The Crew: Motorfest – Plymouth Road Runner Freedom Edition 1970, “The Panther” Window Tint, “The Panther” Tire

If you’re after even more of the best free PC games, we’ve got you covered. For those of you who prefer to keep to Valve’s storefront, we’ve even picked out the best free Steam games specifically to help you find your next favorite game.